Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and a woman has been hospitalized following a double shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a shooting along the 2400 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue just after 12:30 a.m., Sunday.

Responding deputies located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital where the male victim was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear what condition the female victim is in.

Deputies continue to investigate.

