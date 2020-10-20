Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a shooting in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 44th Street and 31st Avenue at around 3:23 a.m., Tuesday.

“The shots were like a Gatling Gun,” witness Greg Butler said. “It was like, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom.'”

Responding deputies located a deceased man at the scene and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Heraldo Martin from Lauderdale Lakes.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

“What we know is there were multiple rounds that were fired,” BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said. “They also found an adult female in the vehicle who had suffered several gunshot wounds.”

Investigators said the victims were traveling east on 44th Street when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

“It appears that the suspect vehicle continued to pursue the victims’ vehicle and continued firing at the victims’ vehicle,” Codd said.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

“I heard gunshots,” witness Tyrone Paws said. “It started from down that way and came back this way, and the car ended up right here.”

A nearby home’s surveillance camera captured two cars traveling close together near the time of the shooting. Detectives said they are reviewing the video.

The blocked off white Nissan could also be seen with the wipers and hazard lights on and one of its tires appeared to be flat. Bullet holes could be seen on the driver’s side door.

A number of people pulled into a gas station near the scene as they were unable to get home.

“My daughter hear it, because I fall to sleep, tired, I don’t hear anything,” one nearby resident said.

BSO continues to look for motive as they search for surveillance and witnesses.

“If someone has information that can help them solve this case, those people are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers,” Codd said.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

