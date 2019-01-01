Man dead, teen hospitalized after car plunges into water in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead and a young girl has been taken to the hospital after a car plunged into a body of water in Miami Lakes.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Jacaranda Lane and Miami Lakes Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the car had four people inside, three men and a female juvenile. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one man dead at the scene, while the girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the other two men managed to make it out of the car unharmed.

According to witnesses, the car dove into the lake around 1:30 a.m.

“I heard there was a car that drove into the lake, and they said that there was two males and a female,” said witness Richie Cruz. “I don’t really know what happened or what caused it, but it’s New Year’s Eve and a lot of drinking and driving accidents happen, so I’m really hoping that wasn’t the case, but I just feel for those families.”

People who live in the neighborhood said the body of water is Lake Martha, one of the biggest lakes in Miami Lakes, and that nothing like this has ever happened there.

“It’s pretty easy for you to just go straight into the lake,” said one woman. “First of all, ’cause there’s no warning sign. There’s no caution, there’s no lights, there’s no reflectants, so it’s definitely hard, and I mean, I pray for those families, and I hope everything goes well.”

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The car has since been pulled from the water and police are now investigating.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.