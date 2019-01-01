Man dead, teen hospitalized after car plunges into lake in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A young man was killed and a teenage girl was taken to the hospital after a car plunged into a lake in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Jacaranda Lane and Miami Lakes Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the car was heading south at around 1:30 a.m. when it went into the water.

Area residents said the crash woke them up.

“The noise, it was unbelievable, and the house shook,” said Antonietta Kelly.

Kelly said she saw the car’s occupants emerge from the water.

“I see these kids coming out from the lake screaming, ‘Call 911,'” she said. “They were crying. They were very, very upset.”

Police said three males in their late teens and a 15-year-old girl were inside the vehicle.

The driver and one of the passengers, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Perez and 18-year-old Kevin Placeres, made it out of the red sedan uninjured.

However, crews had to extract the other two occupants from the submerged car.

“It was very upsetting. This is horrible,” said Kelly.

Paramedics took a 15-year-old girl to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police said the fourth occupant, 19-year-old Christopher Jamie, was pronounced dead by Palmetto General Hospital medical staff.

“It took a long time to get him out,” said Kelly. “I guess they couldn’t get him out.”

Tuesday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the victims’ friends and family members coming by the scene as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

“It’s pretty easy for you to go straight into the lake, first of all, because there’s no warning signs,” said a friend of the victims. “There’s no ‘caution’ [signs], there’s no lights, there’s no reflectants.”

“I don’t really know what happened or what caused it, but it’s New Year’s Eve and a lot of drinking and driving accidents happen,” said witness Richie Cruz, “so I’m really hoping that wasn’t the case, but I just feel for those families.”

“It’s a shame, sad for any family to have to go through,” said a woman who lives nearby.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

The car has since been pulled from the water and police continue to investigate.

