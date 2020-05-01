Man dead in Hialeah after police-involved shooting

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been pronounced dead in Hialeah after a police-involved shooting.

Police would not say if the man was killed as a result of a gunshot.

A yellow tarp could be seen in a parking lot outside an apartment complex at 15020 West 37th Street, Friday afternoon.

According to the Hialeah Police Department, one of their officers is said to have been involved in the shooting.

A knife could be seen on the ground near the yellow tarp.

Dozens of officers as well as fire rescue officials are present on the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

