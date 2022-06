SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died following a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near Southwest 143rd Avenue and 140th Street, just after 7:15 p.m., Tuesday.

The search is on for the shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.