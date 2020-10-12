Man dead following shooting outside Sunrise apartments

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for leads after a young man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Sunrise, leaving loved ones devastated.

Officials responded to reports of shots fired at the Sunrise on the Green complex, located at 4001 N University Dr., just north of Oakland Park, at around 2 a.m., Monday.

Police said when they arrived, they found a young man who had been shot while sitting inside a gray sedan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured an officer consoling a woman, possibly a relative of the victim, who had pushed her way past crime scene tape.

Detectives later identified the victim as 19-year-old Ke’Shawn Reed.

Those living in the complex have been left stunned by what happened.

“I could never imagine something happened like this,” said resident Mark Roberts. “For someone to get shot, killed and stuff is crazy, especially in the area that I live, you know.”

“Very emotional losing a 18-year-old son, so I can imagine that because I have a 22-year-old myself,” said one resident.

Several officers and investigators are currently combing the scene for clues.

Aerial views from 7SkyForce HD showed a vehicle with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Police have blocked off both the entrance and exit to the complex.

Monday afternoon, divers searched a body of water at the complex, presumably searching for weapons.

The gray car was later towed from the scene.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

