MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has died following a shooting in Miami.

The shooting took place near 25th Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street, at around 2:45 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 40’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.