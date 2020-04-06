Man dead following officer-involved shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, officers were forced to fire their weapons in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene on Northeast 12th Avenue and 163rd Street at around 4 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units were called to an in-progress fraud call at a nearby bank. Police said a bank employee noticed a subject was trying to perform a fraudulent transaction and notified authorities.

NMBPD is working the scene of a shooting on NE 12 AV / NE 163 ST. Please stay clear of the area as this is an active scene. Pio will be available in an hour at 13 AVE/ NE 163 ST. (Amscot). #316. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) April 6, 2020

After the subject left the bank, police said they tried to pull the man’s vehicle over, but he then rammed into marked and unmarked police cruisers, forcing officers to fire their weapons.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators added that the subject also crashed into a civilian vehicle, and that motorist is OK.

According to police, their preliminary investigation suggested the driver intentionally used his vehicle as a deadly weapon to ram the officers’ vehicles.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a yellow tarp could be seen on top of a black SUV. Aerial footage also showed four bullet holes on the windshield of a red pickup truck.

Several police cruisers could be seen parked outside of a nearby Home Depot and Walmart, which were both open at the time of the shooting.

No one else was hurt as a result of the shooting.

It remains unknown how many officers fired their weapons.

Police have shut down several roadways as they investigate the scene.

The subject’s name has not yet been released.

