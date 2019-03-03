Man dead, child injured after shooting outside Hollywood Dave & Buster’s

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for opening fire the parking lot of the Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, killing a man and sending a child to the hospital.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 3000 block of Oakwood Boulevard, at around 1 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the adult victim, 31-year-old Freddie Jean-Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the child to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The young patient was later released.

Witnesses said they were left in disbelief that a place that draws families could so quickly become the scene of a deadly shooting.

“What if I got hit? I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now,” said a witness.

“It made me real mad, because anybody can be hit,” said customer Rukiya Smith, “and bullets don’t have eyes, and they can’t hear, or they can’t see.”

“This is supposed to be a kid-friendly environment,” said customer Breana Bromell. “You would think people would not want to take it that far knowing there’s a whole bunch of children out here.”

Detectives surrounded the parking lot and roped off the crime scene for hours.

While investigators dig through evidence to help track down the gunman, customers called for an end to the senseless violence.

“They just came out to have a good time at Dave & Buster’s, and they never made it back home, and it’s sad,” said Smith.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

