Man dead after shooting outside Club Space in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man is dead after a shooting outside of Club Space in Miami, early Sunday morning.

According to Miami Police, a fight broke out among two groups of people in the parking lot outside the club, located near North Miami Avenue and 11th Street.

Shots were fired during the fight, around 7:30 a.m., police said.

A man, who is believed to be between the ages of 35 and 40, was shot.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Homicide Detectives will be reviewing surveillance video to search for clues, officials said.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

