Man dead after shooting in lobby of Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has died after a shooting inside an apartment building in Miami.

The shooting took place in the lobby of an apartment building along Northeast 26th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just before 2 a.m., Thursday.

“Very uncommon. We haven’t had a homicide in this area in a long time, so it’s very concerning for us,” said Miami Police Department Cdr. Freddie Cruz. “We’ve checked the building. It is secure. It is safe. It seems like it’s very isolated. Again, we’re still putting it together and we’re still needing the community’s help. They might have heard something 3 o’clock in the morning, there’s not that many people in the street, even the vehicle, just a little bit of information will help us out.”

The shooting ensued after an argument, according to officials.

Police said the victim is a man in his 20’s.

The victim’s body remained on the floor of the lobby as of 6:15 a.m.

No arrests have been made but police say they are interviewing some people of interest.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $12,000.

