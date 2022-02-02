LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Lauderhill.

A man was found shot in a parking lot along Northwest 18th Place, near 52nd Avenue, overnight Wednesday.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

