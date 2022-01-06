NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.
The shooting happened along the eastbound lanes of State Road 826, just after 12:30 a.m., Thursday.
Police said the victim drove to a gas station for help.
His car was riddled with bullet holes.
Officials said a car pulled up next to him near the 67th Avenue exit and fired several rounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.