NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened along the eastbound lanes of State Road 826, just after 12:30 a.m., Thursday.

Police said the victim drove to a gas station for help.

His car was riddled with bullet holes.

Officials said a car pulled up next to him near the 67th Avenue exit and fired several rounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

