WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being shot in West Park.

The shooting took place inside a home near Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 56th Street, overnight on Sunday.

Police were called to the home after reports of a possible home invasion.

When they arrived at the home, one man was found dead.

Homicide detectives continue to comb the scene for clues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

