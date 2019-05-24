Man dead after shooting involving law enforcement outside mosque near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was fatally shot by several police agencies outside of a mosque near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale police responded to the scene, located in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and Franklin Drive, just after 11:30 a.m., Friday to help U.S. Marshals serve a warrant.

Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force spotted a car parked next to the Masjid Al Iman mosque that was believed to belong to an attempted murder suspect from Osceola County.

When Marshals approached the suspect, he pulled out a firearm, and several officers opened fire, fatally shooting the man.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several agencies could be seen in the parking lot of the mosque.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, next to a black SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Officers from Plantation, Fort Lauderdale and one Marshal fired shots at the victim, according to U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.