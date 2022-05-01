FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a motorcycle took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to a crash located around 228 Seabreeze Boulevard around 7:20 a.m., Sunday.

An adult male, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was the only occupant on the motorcycle.

The crash is under investigation.

