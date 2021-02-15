Man dead after hit-and-run on I-95

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was walking southbound along I-95 near the Golden Glades Interchange when he was struck by a passing vehicle at approximately 6:40 a.m., Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver fled the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where FHP troopers could be seen near a body covered by a yellow tarp.

One southbound lane of I-95 was shut down for some time but has since reopened.

