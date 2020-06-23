Man dead after hit-and-run in Golden Glades

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run crash in Golden Glades.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 heading towards the exit ramp to U.S. 441 when the vehicle struck a pedestrian at approximately 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The driver fled and the victim was pronounced dead a the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where a single FHP cruiser could be seen parked near the scene on the ramp.

Aerial views showed the body covered by a yellow tarp.

Officials have not revealed the identity of the man.

The roadway by the ramp has been completely shut down.

The stretch of I-95 nearby has no delays in the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes, however, are experiencing some traffic delays extending from the Golden Glades towards Miami Gardens.

The incident is currently under investigation.

