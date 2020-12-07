Man dead after fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police said they received reports of shots fired near Northwest 14th Street and 34th Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m., Monday.

One woman who lives nearby said she heard at least five shots ring out.

Medical examiners removed a body from the scene just after 8 a.m.

Police said the victim is a male who is about 35 years old.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

