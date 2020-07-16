Man dead after car crashes into Miami’s Lyric Theater

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has died after a car crashed into a historic performing arts venue in Miami.

The crash took place at the Lyric Theater, located at 819 N.W. 2nd Ave. in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, just before 6 a.m., Thursday.

Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle before striking the building.

7News cameras captured the damaged Chevy Cobalt with significant damage to its front.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We are unable to release his name, we need to make notifications,” said City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. “We know it’s a black male in his mid-40s. We don’t know what the condition of his was when he struck the hole initially.”

Investigators believe the vehicle struck a pole before crashing into the building, which may have slowed down the vehicle prior to impact and prevented structural damage to the theatre.

Parts of Second Avenue from Eighth Street to Ninth Street have been shut down until the scene is cleared.

Investigators are currently on the scene searching for clues.

Commuters that frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes or plan for traffic delays in the area.

