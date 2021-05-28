DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after divers pulled him from a canal in Doral following a police pursuit of a stolen car.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Northwest 117th Avenue and 58th Street, Friday morning. Officials said a police pursuit of a stolen car ended after it went into a canal near the Turnpike.

Once the man was pulled from the water by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, officials said they immediately performed CPR. He was placed in an ambulance while they tried to revive him.

7SkyForce hovered above as the man was wheeled into an air rescue helicopter on a stretcher. He was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the man was driving a stolen Volkswagen. When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, he took off.

When he reached the Doral city limits, the man entered an area with dirt roads. Police said they decided not to chase him.

“We thought that maybe he had gone into that dirt road, which parallels the Turnpike, at which point we saw the vehicle in the canal, ” Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes said.

Moments later, they said officers spotted smoke coming up from the ground and when they went to investigate, they found the car in the water.

“Keep in mind, it’s pitch dark and lighting out here is very poor at that time of the day,” Valdes said. “We observed the vehicle in the water. We alerted fire rescue, fire rescue responded, a diver went in and retrieved the person.”

The man’s name and age has not been revealed.

