Man dead after apartment fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a fire in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire on Phippen Waiters Road and Southwest Fifth Street, just before 4 p.m., Sunday.

Rescue crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

Firefighters found a deceased man inside the apartment.

On Monday, BSFR officials identified the man as 49-year-old Tyrone Smith.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

