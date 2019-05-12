Man dead, 2 injured after shooting outside Trump resort in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out outside of the Trump International Beach Resort in what police described as a road rage incident that left a man at a nearby rental car business dead and injured a woman and a child.

Speaking with reporters, Miami-Dade Police officials said they have detained several people in connection with Sunday afternoon’s shooting and have recovered several firearms.

Witnesses said the shootout stemmed from a dispute between two rappers who were in South Florida to attend the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival taking place this weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Police from multiple agencies and fire rescue units responded to at least two scenes at around 2 p.m.: in front of the resort, located at 18001 Collins Avenue, a Hertz Rent a Car in the area of Collins Avenue and 181st Street.

Responding officers found a woman inside a black Suburban shot but alive.

“There was a female, a 19-year-old black female, that was inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper extremities,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Investigators said 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, a Hertz employee, was hit by a stray bullet that traveled 1,000 feet. Officers found him dead inside a gray van.

“They unfortunately discovered a male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head inside the vehicle,” said Zabaleta.

Happening Now: Live updates from Police on the deadly Sunny Isles shooting which reportedly involved rapper NBA YoungBoy @wsvn https://t.co/9x20nVysIQ — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 12, 2019

Paramedics transported the woman to Aventura Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Witnesses described the chaotic moments when they realized a shooting was taking place.

“Everybody went to the floor, people just running inside,” said a woman. “I see people running from the Trump hotel to the beach.”

“I heard the gunshots, thought it was fireworks at first,” said another woman.

Many witnesses dodged into nearby restaurants in an attempt to seek a safe space.

“We just tried to get them inside, but they weren’t hearing,” said restaurant employee Andrea Martinez, “and they were literally escaping on the back door, on the exit, just running from the back, just crossing the street, just running nowhere. They were just running nowhere.”

7News cameras captured several vehicles with their windows shot out.

A witness tells @wsvn he heard the shooting from the pool of Trump International. He says a woman came running into the lobby with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. Meanwhile, we are awaiting an official update from police on the details of this deadly shooting. pic.twitter.com/ofhuwMnLf8 — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 12, 2019

Officials said, at around the same time, a 5-year-old boy who was in South Florida on vacation was grazed by a bullet. He is expected to be OK.

Police said some of the people who were taken into custody in connection to the shooting were apprehended at Rolling Loud.

Zabaleta said officers have found an arsenal of guns in the process.

“We have seized several firearms,” he said.

This picture doesn’t even begin to describe the distance a stray bullet traveled, killing an innocent man at work on Mother’s Day. It went across 3 lanes of busy traffic, 2 big parking lots full of cars, multiple businesses before striking/killing him while he was in a van. pic.twitter.com/rfhgdHpIhB — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 13, 2019

Officials believe the stray bullet that hit Jradi traveled the length of two football fields, across three lanes of busy Collins Avenue traffic and past two large parking lots filled with cars.

“A stray bullet traveled from the property of the Trump International, across the street, through the parking lots and striking this individual,” said Zabaleta.

Detectives said Jradi had just finished his shift and was just leaving work when he was shot.

Sunday night, his body remained at the scene, and the parking lot near where he was shot was still cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Officials said the victim had worked in the city for 10 years.

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George “Bud” Scholl expressed his condolences to Jradi’s family, adding that this behavior will not be tolerated.

Scholl said city officials have reached out to the employers and family member of the victims. He said he plans to hold a roundtable meeting with mayors of surrounding communities to discuss options to help end the gun violence.

Witnesses said they were saddened that such violence could unfold during such a special day for families.

“Today is Mother’s Day, so, not a nice experience,” said Martinez.

The people who were detained were taken to Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral for questioning.

In the meantime, police asked for help from the public.

“We’re urging that anybody that perhaps saw something, no matter how minor it may be, [to come forward]. You may not think it’s too important,” said Zabaleta. “Now that you know that somebody lost their life, a child could have lost their life, perhaps you know what happened and can provide that information.”

Police also responded to the Days Inn at 18401 Collins Ave. and another nearby location in Aventura, but it remains unclear whether they are connected to the shooting outside the Trump resort.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

