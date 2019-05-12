Man dead, 2 injured after road rage shooting in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out in Sunny Isles Beach, including in front of the Trump International Beach Resort, leaving a man dead and a woman and a child injured in what police have described as a road rage incident.

Speaking with reporters, Miami-Dade Police officials said they have detained several people in connection with Sunday afternoon’s shooting and have recovered several firearms.

Police from multiple agencies and fire rescue units responded to at least two scenes: in front of the resort, located at 18001 Collins Avenue, a Hertz Rent a Car in the area of Collins Avenue and 181st Street.

Investigators said Mohammed Abo Jwada, a Hertz employee, was hit by a possible stray bullet while inside a van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a 19-year-old woman was in a black Suburban heading southbound on Collins Avenue when she was hit in the upper extremity.

Paramedics transported her to Aventura Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Officials said, at around the same time, a 5-year-old boy who was in South Florida on vacation was grazed by a bullet. He is expected to be OK.

Witnesses said the shootout involved rappers in South Florida to attend the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, which is taking place this weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Police said some of the people who were taken into custody were apprehended at Rolling Loud.

Officials believe the stray bullet that hit Jwada traveled all the way from the resort to the Hertz Rent a Car.

Sunday night, Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George “Bud” Scholl expressed his condolences to Jwada’s family, adding that this behavior will not be tolerated.

Scholl said city officials have reached out to the employers and family member of the victims. He said he plans to hold a roundtable meeting with mayors of surrounding communities to discuss options to help end the gun violence.

The people who were detained were taken to Miami-Dade Police headquarters in Doral for questioning.

Police also responded to the Days Inn at 18401 Collins Ave. and another nearby location Aventura, but it remains unclear whether they are connected to the shooting near the Trump resort.

