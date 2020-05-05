Man dead, 2 hospitalized following shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and two others had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 88th Street and 18th Avenue just after 9:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics transported one victim in critical condition and another in unknown condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 7News cameras captured paramedics taking the victims, who were lying on stretchers, into the hospital.

Sources: 21 yr old man is dead — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 6, 2020

According to a 7News source, the deceased victim is 21 years old and the two hospitalized victims are 22 and 23 years old.

The area where the shooting occurred is described as a hot zone, and there was shots that were fired in the area around a week ago, according to a source.

It remains unknown if the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene or died on the way to the hospital.

A source said investigators are searching for subjects who were wearing ski masks during the shooting.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

