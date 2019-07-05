Man dead, 15-year-old loses several fingers in separate Pompano Beach firework accidents

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two separate firework accidents in Pompano Beach have left a man dead and a teenager close to losing his hand.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to two different calls about firework-related injuries at around 10 p.m., Thursday.

One of the incidents occurred outside of an apartment complex in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 30th Avenue.

Officials said a 31-year-old man was lighting illegal fireworks in the parking lot, placing a mortar shell inside of a PVC pipe. The firework detonated before he was able to move away from the area, causing him to suffer severe shoulder, neck and head injuries.

He was transported to Broward Health North where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Fire rescue also responded to a home in the area of Northeast 17th Terrace and Second Avenue where a 15-year-old teenager had lit a candle before it blew up in his hand.

Officials said he transported to Broward Health Medical Center and has lost several fingers and is facing the possibility of losing his right hand entirely.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.