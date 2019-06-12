Man cuts off driver, attempts to apologize before being fatally shot in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new details surrounding a shootout in Davie on Friday that left two men dead.

Davie Police responded to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street just before 2 p.m. and located a deceased man inside of a work truck.

Authorities identified the victim on Wednesday as 41-year-old retired U.S. Marine Keith Byrne.

A dark-colored BMW M5 sedan was the second car involved in the shooting. The passenger inside of the car, later identified as 22-year-old Andre Sinclair, suffered at least two gunshot wounds and was found lying in the street.

Fire rescue crews transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said Byrne had accidentally cut off the BMW before both cars approached a red light.

Bryne attempted to apologize to Sinclair’s girlfriend, who was behind the wheel on the BMW, when Sinclair brandished a gun, according to police.

Sinclair was sitting in the passenger seat while his 19-month-old daughter sat in the back.

The two opened fire, killing Byrne on scene.

Police said Byrne was on the phone with a friend who heard the events unfold.

