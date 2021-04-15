Man crashes vehicle while attempting to flee from police in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been transported to the hospital after crashing a vehicle while attempting to flee from police following a police-involved shooting in Hollywood.

Police said at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, officers were working downtown and had a confrontation with a man near Hollywood Boulevard and South 20th Avenue.

Officers said they felt threatened which led to one of the officers firing their weapon.

No one was shot but officers said the subject got into a car and headed toward Harrison Street and South 15th Avenue where he crashed the vehicle into two others before fleeing the scene.

The injured subject was found in a nearby front yard and transported to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

One woman told 7News one of the vehicles damaged is hers.

“I didn’t hear anything,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that this happened and nobody knew anything. I really just saw the lights through my window, I think it was about 3 or 4 in the morning, and just figured it was a little car accident or something going on.”

Police have not said what led to them firing their weapons.

They have not revealed the identity of the subject.

Hollywood Police’s Public Information Officer said they would provide an update soon.

