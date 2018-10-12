Man crashes through retaining wall while driving away from traffic stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after crashing through a retaining wall while attempting to evade police.

Police say they pulled the man over along Northwest Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street in Miami.

However, once he stopped, officials say he refused to get out of the car and instead hit the gas.

The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a barrier and down a retaining wall.

Paramedics checked him out on scene and determined he was driving under the influence.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was not hurt but has since been arrested.

