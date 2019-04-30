Man crashes after leading police on chase in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were led on a chase through Pembroke Pines that ended in a crash.

Pembroke Pines Police units started pursuing a pickup truck along Pembroke Road and US 441, just after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the vehicle was reported stolen.

The driver crashed the car a short time later along the southbound Interstate 95 exit ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews worked to extricate the suspect.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the ramp to Hallandale Beach Boulevard remains closed.

