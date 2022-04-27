COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man who has been behind bars for decades may soon take his first step to freedom.

Thomas James was serving a life sentence for murder and now prosecutors want the conviction thrown out.

James maintained his innocence since he was first arrested in the 90’s.

Today, prosecutors and a judge agreed that his conviction will be vacated.

7News cameras captured James heading into court on Wednesday for what could be his last day before a judge.

He was arrested and convicted for the 1990 murder of Francis McKinnon in Coconut Grove.

There was, however, no hard evidence in the case, that is, no DNA or fingerprints. The victim’s stepdaughter, who was there at the time of the crime, identified James as the shooter.

After more than 30 years, the eye witness recanted her statement and said it was a mistake.

“We are going to undo what is a wrongful conviction of an innocent man,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Today, we are undoing an injustice which was an unintentional wrong. We are going to ask the court, our court of law, to give Mr. James the freedom he deserves.”

“As a community, we have a duty to speak up when we see an injustice,” one woman said. “A lot of times we are afraid to speak up because we think of the consequences. Don’t think of that when you know that someone out there is going to suffer if you don’t speak up.”

James is expected to be released sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.