Man climbs over counter to steal iPhone from North Miami MetroPCS store

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured the moment when a man climbed over the counter of a MetroPCS store, grabbed an iPhone and fled.

Store employee Meilssa Blanc said she was in the process of selling a phone when the robbery took place, Monday morning.

“When you’re selling a phone that’s expensive, you have to call your boss, and I wanted him to be here,” Blanc said. “I called him over the phone, and he was telling me what to do, and I stepped away for like five seconds.”

However, five seconds was all it took for the man to make his move, getting away with an iPhone 8 Plus.

“He was right there, and he just jumped over the counter. I didn’t even see it. I just heard the noise when he jumped,” Blanc said. “I’m sweating on the inside. I’m in shock. I’m really in shock. I can’t even talk to my customers right now.”

Store employees are now looking to the surveillance video to help catch the thief.

“It’s very clear. We have a perfect shot of him,” said employee Rick Aguilar. “We have to get these crooks off the street. He might do it here one day, but he’s gonna do it at another place another day.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.