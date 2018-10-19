Man who family says is not well mentally climbs atop cellphone tower in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has climbed to the top of a cellphone tower in Hialeah.

The family of the man told 7News that he was was not well mentally, and they have no idea why he climbed the tower.

Police responded to the tower next to the Milander Center, near Palm Avenue and 45th Street, Friday, as the man started his ascent, at around 10 in the morning.

The man appeared to have some equipment, including a rope and something in a yellow bag.

Family members on the ground said they are concerned for the man’s well-being.

