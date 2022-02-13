(WSVN) - A Miami man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Saturday, for possessing undersized and over-the-limit mangrove snapper.

Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was patrolling at the Long Key Bridge when he saw 40-year-old Jose Antonio Polo Molina walking off the bridge with a rod and bucket in hand.

Deputy Guerra inspected his catch and found him to be in possession of 10 undersized mangrove snapper and four over-the-limit mangrove snapper.

