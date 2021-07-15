PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a man and a child died in a fiery crash in Plantation.

The crash happened near Northwest Third Street and University Drive, at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

Part of the car, a Mercedes sedan, could be seen covered with a yellow tarp. The car was so badly damaged that it was almost unrecognizable.

“I’m really sad about it. I actually, like, wanna cry right now,” one woman said.

Just in front of the Mercedes was another yellow tarp on the road.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before the vehicle burst into flames.

“It was just scary and shocking to me to see something like that and to hear something like that,” the woman said. “I wasn’t ready to see that.”

The woman was in an apartment nearby and said she heard the crash happen and, seconds later, saw the aftermath.

“I look out the window and I see a car in flames, and then after that, I heard two booming sounds which sounded like explosions, I guess, from the fire,” she said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims involved.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed, but it appears speed may have been a factor.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of University Drive, just north of Broward Boulevard, have been shut down to traffic.

As of noon, detectives were still on the scene.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes while detectives investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.