Man charged with weapon, drug possession after alleged drug transaction in Miami Beach

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drug bust in Miami Beach has led to a man’s arrest.

Miami Beach Police seized a gun and narcotics following an alleged drug transaction on Washington Avenue and Ninth Street, Wednesday.

Alexander Vazquez, 27, was arrested after attempting to flee from the area.

The 27-year-old faces multiple felonies, including weapon and drug possession.

He remains jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.