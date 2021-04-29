Man charged with weapon, drug possession after alleged drug transaction in Miami Beach

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drug bust in Miami Beach has led to a man’s arrest.
Miami Beach Police seized a gun and narcotics following an alleged drug transaction on Washington Avenue and Ninth Street, Wednesday.
Alexander Vazquez, 27, was arrested after attempting to flee from the area.
The 27-year-old faces multiple felonies, including weapon and drug possession.
He remains jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.
