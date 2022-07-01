MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting of an employee at the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday at the hotel, located 1020 Ocean Drive.

According to Miami Beach Police, a front desk employee asked 29-year-old Brandon Burris to stop sneaking into the hotel’s nightclub.

When the suspect was asked to leave, on surveillance video, according to the arrest report: “…The defendant is seen removing a pistol from his waistband and firing several shots at the victim, who collapses a few feet away.”

“I just started hearing gunfire, multiple, multiple, shots. I had no idea what angle it was coming from,” said Brittany Parnell, from North Carolina.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, but he died en route.

Police: The front desk employee of the Clevelander was shot dead, after asking a man to stop sneaking into the hotel’s nightclub. The man was “asked to leave,” before shooting the employee 6 times. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vsIOvBCNYa — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 1, 2022

Police said Burris fled the scene on foot but was captured half an hour later.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

7News cameras captured the moment Burris was taken into the Miami Beach Police Department headquarters on Washington Avenue.

A tourist from Chicago who asked to remain anonymous said she saw the shooter.

“Once the shots rang out, everybody was running and trying to figure out which way to go, which was crazy because didn’t nobody know where the shots were coming from,” she said. “When I turned around, I saw the gunman, [he] dropped his bag, shoot another shot and run out the door.”

That witness and another witness from Chicago, who also asked to remain anonymous, said they both expect this type of violence at home but not on vacation.

“You know, cause things like that happen in Chicago but I wouldn’t have thought about it here,” he said over the phone.

“Coming from where I come from, to actually leave violence and be put in the middle of violence is crazy,” she said.

A third witness told 7News he was still shaken by the incident to talk about it.

Family friends have identified the victim as 50-year-old Dion Moore. They said he leaves behind three adult children.

The Clevelander Hotel’s management released a statement that reads in part that they are “devastated that one of their valued employees needlessly lost his life.”

The Clevelander Hotel is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Burris remains in jail without bond.

