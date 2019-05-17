Man charged with murder in apparent road rage shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist during an argument at an intersection in Fort Lauderdale.

Twenty-nine-year-old Harrison Braga DaCosta appeared in bond court Friday.

“You are facing murder, dangerous, depraved, without premeditation,” said Broward County Circuit Judge Jackie Powell.

Fort Lauderdale Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Cypress Creek Boulevard and Powerline Road, just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the victim, later identified as 41-year-old Cerrone Alonso, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Family and friends posted condolences for the victim on social media.

Witnesses described the chilling moment Alonso was gunned down.

“You see him get out of the car, have the words with the guy, and that was [when] he just shot at him and the took off. The guy in the car just took off,” said area resident Stacy Young.

In court Friday, prosecutors said DaCosta told police he fired the shots to protect himself.

“Mr. DaCosta claimed to law enforcement that he was acting in self-defense,” said a prosecutor.

But prosecutors said witnesses reported otherwise.

“They observed Mr. DaCosta’s vehicle and the victim’s motorcycle against the curb, that he exited his vehicle and shot the victim several times and then fled the scene,” said a prosecutor.

Young said the men briefly exchanged words prior to the barrage of gunfire.

“The guy that was on the motorcycle said two words to the guy in the car. The words were, ‘Go ahead and do it,'” she said. “He said it twice to him, and that was it. Then he shot him four times.”

DaCosta remains at the Broward County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

“What could two people possibly be thinking?” said Davis. “You don’t even know each other. How can you even — you know what I mean? It’s sad.”

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

