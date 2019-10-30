Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a Miami Beach apartment following a barricaded subject situation.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene along the 7400 block of Carlyle Avenue at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Fifty-three-year-old Russel Allen Ewing was arrested after surrendering to police.

Ewing appeared in bond court and charged with murder Thursday.

“You’re being charged with second-degree murder with a weapon,” said Judge Renatha Francis.

According to police, the person who contacted authorities said she had not seen her friend since mid-October.

“She attempted to knock on the door,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “The male inside slammed the door on her, which is when she then contacted police.”

Police said the barricaded man was armed with a knife while lying on the bed inside an apartment, and officers saw him from just outside.

SWAT team members and hostage negotiators arrived at the scene shortly after.

“[He] initially refused all commands, all orders from law enforcement personnel on the scene,” Rodriguez said.

Police said negotiators got in contact with the man and arranged a peaceful surrender.

“I saw the police evacuating the building behind me,” a neighbor said.

“They were saying, ‘Russell, answer the phone,’ on the loudspeaker,” said Victor Julie, a neighbor.

Now a death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in an apartment following the apprehension of a man who was at one point considered “a barricaded subject.” @wsvn pic.twitter.com/taXuJ7ncT4 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 31, 2019

SWAT members then searched the apartment, where they found a deceased female inside, police said.

“They walked him out,” Julie said. “SWAT team was here. They walked him out.”

The barricaded man was taken into custody without incident, police said.

“Shocking. Shocking. You don’t wake up every morning and see a police line, so it’s disturbing too,” said one neighbor.

Investigators believe the situation was between a husband and wife.

“We have a lengthy investigative night ahead of us,” Rodriguez said.

