Man charged with manslaughter after boat crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is behind bars, Thursday, almost a year after a deadly boat crash in Fort Lauderdale.

According to officials, 36-year-old Max Irvine allegedly crashed a catamaran into a smaller vessel on the Intracoastal Waterway, May 17, killing two people and injuring two others.

Irvine has been charged with manslaughter, operating a vessel under the influence and several other offenses.

