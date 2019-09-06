Man charged with killing cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man charged with killing a bicyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway has made an appearance in court.

Kadel Piedrahita pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, Friday.

The 41-year-old shot 48-year-old Alexis Palencia during a heated argument on the causeway in August.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Piedrahita’s trial is set to begin in January.

