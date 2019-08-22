Man charged with kidnapping child walking home from school in Boynton beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old boy walking home from school in Boynton Beach.

Twenty-six-year-old Timothy Miller of West Palm Beach was taken into custody by authorities on Wednesday with help from good Samaritans.

Several people called the Boynton Beach Police Department after a child was seen jumping out of a moving vehicle along the 700 block of Hypoluxo Road at around 4:30 p.m.

Responding officers found abrasions on the child’s arms, hands and forehead.

The victim told officers he had gotten off a school bus when Miller, driving a white pickup truck, approached him and offered him a ride home saying he “gives kids rids home all the time.”

The child got into the vehicle, but shortly after began feeling uncomfortable with Miller and his driving.

According to the arrest report, the child attempted to get out of the truck but Miller sped up to keep him from jumping out.

In fear for his life, the 12-year-old opened the truck door and jumped out before Miller sped away. A witness followed Miller and detained him until responding officers arrived on scene.

Miller is facing multiple charges including kidnapping a child under the age of 13 and child neglect.

He told officers he was trying to buy drugs off of the child, thinking he was older.

Miller is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

