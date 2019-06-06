Man charged with grand theft auto, burglary after leading police on chase in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is facing numerous charges after reportedly stealing a Corvette and leading police on a chase in Fort Lauderdale.

Stephen Nitsch faced a judge Thursday where he was granted a $21,000 bond.

7Skyforce captured Nitsch speeding along Interstate 95 as Fort Lauderdale Police officers followed behind him, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said Nitsch stole the Corvette and refused to stop when officers spotted him.

An unmarked police SUV brought the pursuit to an end in Pompano Beach after forcing the car to spin out.

Nitsch then bailed out and took off running before quickly being captured in the drive-thru of a restaurant along Northwest Sixth Avenue and Third Street.

Nitsch faces charges for burglary, grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding police.

He will be on house arrest awaiting trial once he posts bond.

