Man charged with DUI, manslaughter in fatal NW Miami-Dade crash that killed baby

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of being under the influence during a crash that left an infant dead in Northwest Miami-Dade has been arrested.

Frantz Desarme, 26, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter.

A 3-week-old baby was killed in a violent crash near Northwest 159th Street and Second Avenue in September.

Two toddlers and an adult were taken to the hospital.

