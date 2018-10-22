Man charged with DUI after crashing pickup truck into Oakland Park home

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A home surveillance camera recorded the moment a car crashed into a house in Oakland Park.

Video shows the truck crashing into the car port of the home, near Northwest 38th Street and Second Avenue on Sunday night.

“The whole concrete thing fell over,” said homeowner Robert Newell. “He’s lucky he didn’t kill anybody.”

Newell was at his friend’s house when he got a notification from his surveillance camera about the crash.

“I see a cop car, and I go, ‘OK, something’s wrong. I better get over there,'” Newell said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 40-year-old Abelino Reyes. They believe he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel.

“People need to think twice before they get in a car, you know?” Newell said. “He could have gone right through a house or killed somebody.”

7News showed Reyes the surveillance video on Monday, and he said he wasn’t drunk. He blamed the crash on somebody who cut him off.

“Somebody crossed in front of me, and I went to turn, and that’s when I crashed,” he said.

The homeowner, however, didn’t buy his story.

“He told the police officers that he had a couple of beers,” Newell said, “but I could tell he was wasted. It wasn’t a couple of beers. It was a lot.”

Still, Newell said the outcome could’ve been a lot worse.

“Could’ve hit my car, could’ve gone through the house,” he said, “could’ve killed someone jogging.”

Reyes has been charged with DUI. Officials said he has two prior DUI arrests, and has never had a driver’s license in the State of Florida.

