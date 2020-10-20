Man charged with battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest after refusing to pay taxi fare at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of battering a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest after he initially refused to pay his taxi fare at Miami International Airport.

A taxi driver told police a man had refused to pay his $98 fare, but eventually, he would pay the fare.

However, he then allegedly began insulting the officers before running away from them.

Cellphone video captured the man in a white T-shirt running away from the three officers. Moments later, they caught up to him and placed him in custody.

Dion Phillip was arrested and charged with battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence.

