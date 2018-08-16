Man charged with battery in Fort Lauderdale road rage incident, posts bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale led to a serious case of road rage, landing a man behind bars.

Thiago Novaes was involved in a minor accident with another driver Tuesday, along North Federal Highway and Northeast 29th Street in Lighthouse Point.

According to police, the 39-year-old approached the driver, then punched and kicked him several times in the chest and face before kicking his car and leaving a dent.

Novaes was taken to the Broward County Jail and charged with battery, criminal mischief and burglary to a vehicle.

He has since posted bond.

