Man charged with aggravated battery after dispute over dominoes game in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man is facing charges of aggravated battery after getting into an argument over a game of dominoes.

Police took 44-year-old Jose Antonio Cespedes-Cruz into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly threw a rock at a 67-year-old man.

According to the arrest report, Cespedes-Cruz and the victim got into an argument over a game of dominoes a few days prior in front of the victim’s house.

On May 19 he returned to the victim’s home, located in the area of West 16th Street and Palm Avenue, yelling and allegedly holding an unknown object in his hand.

The victim said he tried to run away from Cespedes-Cruz as he came towards the table where he was involved in another game.

The other dominoes player at the table tried to stop Cespedes-Cruz from getting close to the victim but failed when the 44-year-old reached down, grabbed a large rock and threw it at the victim. The rock hit him just above his left eye.

Cespedes-Cruz fled the scene in a waiting car.

Police responded to his home on Wednesday and took him into custody.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

