Man charged in North Miami, SW Miami-Dade car break-ins

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused in a string of vehicle burglaries in Miami-Dade County faced a judge this weekend.

Twenty-three-year-old Ruandy Sevilla appeared in bond court, Sunday. He faces several charges, including theft, credit card fraud and burglary.

According to investigators, the suspect broke into several vehicles in North Miami and Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured Sevilla breaking into a truck in North Miami, Aug. 4.

His bond was set at $3,000.

